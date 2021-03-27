Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 268,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EDSA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. 339,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,171. Edesa Biotech has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 110.02% and a negative net margin of 1,928.79%. Equities analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank R. Oakes sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $57,942.00. Also, CEO Pardeep Nijhawan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 542,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,329.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.70% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.