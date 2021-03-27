Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 121.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 124.5% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 136,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the period. Mirova boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

EW stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $56.44 and a one year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,182,814.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at $5,570,363.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,560 shares of company stock valued at $28,900,946. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

