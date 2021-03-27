Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Lessened by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average is $83.55. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $56.44 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,182,814.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at $5,570,363.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

