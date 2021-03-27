Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFGSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY remained flat at $$20.50 during midday trading on Monday. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

