Electroneum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.37 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $631.16 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 61.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 61% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,849,643,874 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.