Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Trading Up 6.7%

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.40 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08). Approximately 326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 318,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.68 million and a P/E ratio of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.75.

Elegant Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:EHG)

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

