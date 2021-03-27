Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

EKTAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Elekta AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of EKTAY opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

