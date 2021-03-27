Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $25,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 170,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 39,494 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 199,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after buying an additional 64,254 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.57. 4,093,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.