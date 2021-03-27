Empirical Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 183,545 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 183,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,294,000. Molson Coors Beverage comprises 6.9% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 19,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TAP traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $51.37. 1,791,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

