Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$51.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price target on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.07.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$46.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$94.33 billion and a PE ratio of 31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$35.80 and a 52 week high of C$46.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.64.

In related news, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,613,036.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

