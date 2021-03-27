Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) Given a €17.30 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.30 ($20.35) target price on Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) in a report on Monday, January 4th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.40 ($20.47).

Get Encavis AG (CAP.F) alerts:

ETR:CAP opened at €18.24 ($21.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 424.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Encavis AG has a one year low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a one year high of €25.55 ($30.06). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.79.

About Encavis AG (CAP.F)

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Encavis AG (CAP.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis AG (CAP.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.