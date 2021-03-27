Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.70 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 131.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,719 shares of company stock worth $16,864,655 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $242.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.30.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

