Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

