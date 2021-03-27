Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 11,173 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of BJ opened at $45.69 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,827,525.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,991,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

