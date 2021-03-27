Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 77,542 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 77,542 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

