Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Short Interest Up 535.1% in March

Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 535.1% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS EQXWF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.84.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.