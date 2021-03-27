ETF Managers Group LLC Has $498,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $202.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $202.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

