EUNO (EUNO) Price Reaches $0.0034

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $20.71 million and $10,042.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.75 or 0.00651571 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000616 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,156,919,001 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

