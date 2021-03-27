Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.51, but opened at $14.67. Evolus shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 21,331 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Evolus by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Evolus by 9.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Evolus by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Evolus by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $397.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

