ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.17

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $999,896.08 and $21,579.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006079 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 135.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.00213048 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00029657 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002020 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

