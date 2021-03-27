ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 177.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,711 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $31.99 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

