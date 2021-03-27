Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $49,940.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,831.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,701.50 or 0.03047570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.34 or 0.00328389 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.21 or 0.00897721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.53 or 0.00398578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.48 or 0.00357292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.63 or 0.00232181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021414 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

