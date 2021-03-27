Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB opened at $283.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.53 and a 200-day moving average of $269.50. The company has a market capitalization of $805.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $16,151,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

