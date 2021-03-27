Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) CEO Acquires $11,510.00 in Stock

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $11,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,448,065.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $353.05 million, a PE ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FPI. B. Riley increased their target price on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

