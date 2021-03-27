Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Ferguson stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $127.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

