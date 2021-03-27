Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Position Raised by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 130.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,627,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 922,801 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial makes up approximately 2.6% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $63,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

FNF traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $42.64.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,334 shares of company stock worth $8,655,068. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

