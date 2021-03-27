First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Pacific stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Australasia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, fixed broadband, and mobile networks.

