First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FPA traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $33.62. 4,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $35.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90.

