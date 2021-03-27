First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHI. Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,973,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $21.20 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

