First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Up 1,753.8% in March

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,100 shares, a growth of 1,753.8% from the February 28th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 939,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,984. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

