First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Up 510.0% in March

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 510.0% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAB opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $33.09 and a 12-month high of $71.15.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.