First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, an increase of 1,004.1% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000.

SDVY traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,564. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $29.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.