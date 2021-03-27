Flagship Pioneering Inc. Invests $256.91 Million in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,674,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,905,000. Foghorn Therapeutics accounts for approximately 4.7% of Flagship Pioneering Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Flagship Pioneering Inc. owned 0.35% of Foghorn Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,879,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,626,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,887,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,792,000.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

FHTX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 58,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.40. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on FHTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.