FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in FMC by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $113.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

