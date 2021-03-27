Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Holdings Increased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 657,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after acquiring an additional 475,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 415,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,825,000 after acquiring an additional 271,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,382,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $94.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.39. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

