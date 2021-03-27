Frontier (FRONT) Market Cap Hits $102.21 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can now be purchased for approximately $2.81 or 0.00005132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $102.21 million and $41.50 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00058683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.87 or 0.00235215 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.02 or 0.00881603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00050674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00075501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00029298 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,350,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

