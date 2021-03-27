FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Million

Brokerages expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to post sales of $29.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.60 million and the highest is $30.50 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $26.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $115.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $116.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $116.70 million, with estimates ranging from $116.20 million to $117.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 423.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.41. 10,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,298. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $289.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

