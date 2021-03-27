FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Position Decreased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,756 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 101,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,472,000. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

FSK stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

