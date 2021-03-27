Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) Short Interest Down 98.4% in March

Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ING Group raised Fugro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. ABN Amro raised shares of Fugro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of FURGF remained flat at $$11.77 during midday trading on Friday. Fugro has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

About Fugro

Fugro N.V. provides geo-data information through integrated data acquisition, analysis, and advice for oil and gas, infrastructure, renewables, nautical, and other industries. The company engages in the determination of soil composition through cone penetration testing, as well as the acquisition of soil samples and related laboratory testing; and mapping of the seabed, and geological features and hazards using non-invasive techniques, including the related interpretation and visualization.

