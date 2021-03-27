FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the February 28th total of 3,887,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,669,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FUTL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,150,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,152,469. FutureLand has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About FutureLand

FutureLand, Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureLand Properties, operates as an agricultural land lease company. It serves the industrial hemp, legal medical marijuana, and recreational cannabis markets. The company is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

