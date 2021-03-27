Gatos Silver (GATO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 29th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $11.49 on Friday. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

