General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Boosted by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 2.0% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $181.54. 1,074,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,878. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $181.68. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.