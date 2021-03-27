Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,271,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,939 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.55% of Dropbox worth $50,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $98,013.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,708 shares of company stock valued at $971,895. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

