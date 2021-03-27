Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $44.10 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 58,291 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.13% of PPG Industries worth $44,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $818,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 349,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,646,000 after buying an additional 27,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $689,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $154.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.01 and a one year high of $154.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.32.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

