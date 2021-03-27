Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $45.10 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $45,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP stock opened at $143.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.38 and a 200-day moving average of $118.15. American Express has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.45.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

