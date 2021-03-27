Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $35,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 121.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 124.5% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 136,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 338,560 shares of company stock valued at $28,900,946. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $82.30 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $56.44 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

