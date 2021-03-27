Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 251,622 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 106.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 488,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,622 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $55,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,602,000 after purchasing an additional 591,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 496,534 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 629,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,898,000 after purchasing an additional 324,564 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

