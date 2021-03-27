Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 11,689 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,689 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of General Motors worth $33,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 49.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 151,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 30.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,667,663 shares of company stock valued at $95,025,638 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.