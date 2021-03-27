Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197,380 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 503,824 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $28,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,909,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $488,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,278 shares of company stock worth $2,615,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.47, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

