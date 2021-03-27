Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $31,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,932,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,834,000 after buying an additional 261,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after buying an additional 220,007 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock opened at $287.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.25 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.31.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.